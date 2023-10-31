Free Gautrain rides to welcome the Boks - but you must be in Springbok colours and with no bags

As the victorious Springboks are set to land at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning, train service provider, Gautrain, is offering free travel to supporters travelling to and from the airport. The Boks are set to land at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Gauteng, at 10.55am on Tuesday morning, and a trophy tour to different parts of the country will commence 48 hours later.

Chief executive officer designate of the Gautrain Management Agency, Tshepo Kgobe has announced that the free service will run from 10am to 3pm from Park Station, Sandton, Midrand and Pretoria stations. However, any person intending to use the free service must be in Springbok or South African colours, and without luggage. Gautrain is offering free of charge travel to Springbok supporters travelling to and from the OR Tambo International Airport. File Picture: Joburg.co.za “This offer is available to persons wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage,” said Kgobe.

“As the Gautrain, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play our part by transporting Bokke supporters. The Springboks deserve a rousing South African welcome, we are bursting with pride.” Gautrain said the following terms and conditions apply: – The free train service is only available from Park, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria stations.

– Only persons wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage, can use the free train service. – When travelling to the airport, the free service is only between 10am and noon. – When returning from the airport, the free service is only between 12.30pm and 3pm.

– Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midibuses. On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, where he declared December 15 a public holiday to celebrate the victory of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup at the weekend. President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Picture: Kopano Tlape / GCIS Ramaphosa said he will not be able to declare the much anticipated public holiday now in order to allow matric students to write their exams.

The class of 2023 began their exams on Monday with over 720,000 students sitting for their final exam this year. However, Ramaphosa said the public holiday should happen after Grade 12 learners are done writing. Ramaphosa said he wanted to celebrate the achievements of all sporting codes that have been successful this year.

“I know that many of us want us to have a holiday now to celebrate. But we should all agree that we should give our matriculants time to focus on their exams and celebrate afterwards,” Ramaphosa said. “In celebration of the Springboks’ momentous achievement and the achievements of all our other sports men and women - and as a tribute to the resolve of our united nation – I am declaring Friday the 15th of December 2023 as a public holiday,” he said. “We declare this to be a day of hope, a day of celebration and unity. Our sports men and women have shown us what is possible. We will succeed and we will ensure that we leave no-one behind.”