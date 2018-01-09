Johannesburg - A number of student hopefuls have queued outside the gates of the University of Johannesburg's Aucklandpark campus in the hope of being accepted for further study in 2018.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said on Tuesday that the institution was working strictly with online applications and registrations.

"From last year at the end of closing of application for 2018 we had 115 000 applications for about 10 500 spaces for first year," Esterhuizen said.

He added that the 115 000 applicants had received confirmation, either via email or SMS, stating that they had been accepted or had been placed on a waiting list.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"We have also implemented a late enquiry online for those students who did not apply ... the system will indicate if they qualified for the programme of their choice and whether there was space still available."





Esterhuizen said that those who were unaware of the online system and had queued outside the campus were being assisted to apply online via Wi-Fi hotspots and the university call centre could also be used to do telephonic applications.

Students and parents queuing outside the institution from early in the morning said they were doing late applications because they were not sure how "well they passed" matric.

African News Agency/ANA