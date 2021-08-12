Fridges, computers and TVs ’vanished’ from Charlotte Maxeke hospital amid fire outbreak

Pretoria - The Gauteng department of health has opened a case of theft at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg after several appliances were stolen at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital following the fire outbreak in April. “The opening of the case follows a reconciliation process to account for equipment and items taken to other facilities to ensure continuity of care.

’’It was through this process that the missing items were identified prompting the hospital management to open a case of theft as the items could not be accounted for,” said Motalatale Modiba, head of communication at the Gauteng health department. The stolen items include 10 desktop computers, a fridge, six plasma television sets and three laptops which have “disappeared” since the fire incident in April. “Immediately after the fire no one was allowed inside the building. As a result, security was deployed in the staff residence area and to also monitor the perimeter fence of the hospital, including gate 1 and gate 2,” said Modiba.

“The security personnel has since been redeployed to their original posts except in areas declared unsafe.” He said although the theft of the hospital property will not have “any major impact” on service provision at the facility, and no critical information was lost or compromised, the department of health is nevertheless concerned at the breach of security at the hospital. “The MEC for Health, Dr Nomthemba Mokgethi, has called on the police to leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

’’She further called on the public to come forth with any information that might assist the police with their investigation,” said Modiba. In April, patients were moved to other hospitals in Gauteng, particularly the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane District Hospital, after the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was gutted. The Tshwane hospitals however – Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane District Hospital - both came under the spotlight for not being able to sufficiently care for patients during the height of Covid-19.