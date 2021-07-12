Frogfoot partners with 20 charities across SA for Mandela Day and encourages the public to help

In the build-up to Mandela Day, Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has partnered with 20 charities across the country to provide a countrywide soup drive. Through these partnerships, Frogfoot will be coordinating the collection of soup for the country’s poor, homeless and hungry - and is calling on the public to play their part by helping too.

Announcing the launch of the Frogfoot Mandela Day charity soup drive, Head of Sales and Marketing, Shane Chorley said the initiative will run until the 18th of July. Frogfoot hopes to provide over 2 000 donations around the country. “Community members wanting to get involved can do so by visiting our activation stands which we will be setting up at strategic points in local malls to donate a packet or can of soup.” Chorley says: “We wanted to give back to the communities where we are building fibre networks and where we have already gone live. It's winter, and between power outages, retrenchments and this ongoing pandemic, communities need support so we thought that it would be the best time to get soup collections together for those who need it most. Our staff will help with collections at the various drop off points, and begin distributing the donations to the many charities after the 18th.