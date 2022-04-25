Frustration as Soshanguve residents lose power for over 12 hours due to maintenance

Pretoria- Soshanguve residents were left frustrated for the better part of Monday after the City of Tshwane’s planned power supply interruption in the entire area for more than 12 hours. Before the power cut, last week, the City warned residents of the planned shut-down saying that the Buffel Infeed Substation needed maintenance which would take place the entire day.

“During this period the power utility Eskom will conduct routine maintenance and upgrade work from 6h00 until 20h00 affecting the entire Soshanguve area,” the City said in a statement. Good morning , This planned maintenance affects Soshanguve : pic.twitter.com/MvF3hpq2gq — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 25, 2022 Even though the City had left a warning, some residents were irritated saying the maintenance should have been done at night. Some complained that the warning did not reach them until late and they failed to make proper arrangements.

After almost 12 hours without power, other residents had their electricity restored while some were still in the dark. Others had electricity restored, but their relief was short lived after the power tripped again after a couple of minutes. Bathong we are still in the dark, which power supply is restored? — ✨ 💫 🕊 (@yogetto6) April 25, 2022 Block M is with out power. It went on and then off after 5 mins @CityTshwane — Simply_Amo♥ (@RatedMOmo) April 25, 2022 Meanwhile, Eskom suspended load shedding on Friday but warned of the risk of load shedding at short notice on Monday.

