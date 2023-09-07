Fuel price hike: Putco says bus fares not increasing amid passengers’ fears

Bus fares at the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) are not increasing at this stage, despite massive fuel price increases which came into effect this week. IOL reported on Monday that South African motorists are once again dealing with a fuel price crisis, with the new cost of petrol and diesel substantially rising from Wednesday.

The South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the official fuel prices for September, with both grades of petrol increasing by R1.71 per litre, while diesel went up by between R2.76 (50ppm) and R2.84 (500ppm). Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company has taken note of the fears of fare increases expressed by commuters in the wake of the significant fuel price hike. Putco has announced that it is not increasing bus fares at this stage. File Picture “Putco is aware of the concerns raised by some passengers regarding potential fare increases due to recent fuel hikes. Our contracts with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport allow us to apply for and implement fuel-related increases, but as of now, we will not be raising ticket prices.

“Our passengers will be informed of any fare-related changes through Putco's official channels, ensuring enough time to adjust. We thank our passengers for their continued support and look forward to serving their transportation needs,” said Xulu. The fuel price increases on Wednesday means at the pumps a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol now costs R23.82 per litre at the coast and R24.54 in the inland regions, where 93 Unleaded has risen to R24.14. This is the first time this year that petrol has breached the R24 mark in Gauteng. 95 ULP hit an all-time record of R26.74 in July 2022, but had receded to R21.40 by the beginning of 2023.