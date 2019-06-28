Fuel prices will decrease on Wednesday, the Department of Energy has announced. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Fuel prices will decrease on Wednesday, the Department of Energy has announced. In a statement on Friday, the department said the combined cumulative petrol and diesel slate balances at the end of May 2019 amounted to a negative balance of R469 million.

"In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a Slate Levy of 4.38 c/l (decrease of 8.78 c/l) will have to be implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 03 July 2019," said the statement.

On 3 July, the price of petrol 93 ULP will drop by 96 cents a litre, while 95 ULP will cost 95 cents less a litre. Diesel (0,05% sulphur) will decrease by 74.78 cents per litre and Diesel (0,005% sulphur) will cost 75.78 cents per litre less.

The price of Paraffin will be reduced by 57 cents per litre.

African News Agency (ANA)