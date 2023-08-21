Ga-Rankuwa electronics producing factory engulfed by fire

An emergency response team from the City of Tshwane's Emergency Services Department attended a electronics producing factory fire in Ga-Rankuwa on Sunday evening at about 6.37pm where multiple units/plants of SVA Electronics were engulfed by raging flames. Two fire engines, two water tankers, and an aerial ladder truck were dispatched to help contain and fight the fire.

Thabo Charles Mabaso City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson said: “The two water tankers had to shuttle water for firefighting operations because of the absence of fire hydrants nearby the factory.” Firefighters and factory workers managed to remove multiple 25-kilogram bags of polypropylene and drums of Methyl ethyl ketone to safety to avoid them catching fire. Approximately 20 units/plants of SVA Electronics were destroyed by the fire. It is not known what other flammable and combustible chemicals were present.

“Firefighters managed to contain and control the blaze, even though firefighting operations continued throughout the night to the morning of August 21,” said Mabaso. There were injuries as a result of this fire. As cooling-down operations continue, the extent of damage is unknown. An investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire.