Gang members get life for rape and murder after suspect’s mother rats him out to cops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – A woman who noticed blood on her son’s pants following reports of the rape and murder of a woman in the area helped police crack the case and also secure life terms for the suspect by telling on her son. He was arrested and told police what happened that day. In January 2018, a woman, 38, was at a tavern in Odendaalsrus, Free State where she bought a beer and then left. Unbeknown to her, she was followed home by four members of a gang, Stoute Van Alles. Brigadier Montantsi Makhele of the Free State police said the men overpowered her on a field behind Eskom sub-station in K9 Section Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus.

“The victim was gang raped by three suspects. Her throat was cut and she was hit several times with a rock on the head.

“A passer-by saw a naked body of a woman and called Odendaalsrus police. A case of rape and murder was registered for further investigation.”

Word later got out in the area about the gruesome discovery that had been made. Police then saw a woman arrive at the police station and told police about her son.

“A mother of one of the suspects came forward and told the police that she had discovered blood stains on the pants of her son and a 22-year- old suspect was arrested,” he said.

Makhele said the man was taken to the police stations where he told police what happened and also named the other gang members who had raped, assaulted and killed the victim.

The following day, Makhele said, members of Welkom Flying Squad spotted a taxi that was allegedly boarded by the two suspects and they were arrested.

“Intelligence led information was followed and the fourth suspect, who was 18, was arrested,” he said.

During the trial, the woman’s son turned State witness and testified against his fellow gang members who were all were found guilty for murder and rape.

Erasmus Ramarapetwa Mohlomi, 25, and Borakkie Dan Mofokeng, 24, were sentenced to two life terms for rape and murder while Lebaka Andries Mokhoje, 20, was handed a life term for rape.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentenced and applauded the arresting as well as investigating officers for the sterling work “in ensuring that these gangsters are totally removed from our society”.

IOL