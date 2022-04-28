Gardener and maid arrested after missing landlord’s body is exhumed from his Joburg home’s backyard

PRETORIA - Four people, including a gardener and domestic worker, have been arrested after the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in Cresta, Johannesburg. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the deceased man had been reported missing on 16 April by his tenant.

“A tenant reported his landlord missing after not seeing him for a few days. It was reported that the victim's car, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also not in the yard,” said Masondo. Investigations revealed that the “missing” landlord’s car was moving around Johannesburg. The probe also revealed that the missing man’s bank cards were being used.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and female domestic worker, both employed by the victim, and two other male suspects. The suspects pointed a shallow grave in the victim's backyard where he was allegedly killed and buried,” said Masondo. “All four suspects who are reported to be Malawian citizens were charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice. They are expected to appear at Randburg Magistrate’s Court (today) on Thursday, 28 April 2022.” Earlier this month, police in Gauteng opened an inquest docket for investigation after the bodies of four people were found wrapped in blankets and plastics next to Snake Road in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

At the time, Masondo said the four were believed to be illegal miners. “Police were called by an anonymous about four bodies that were dumped next to the road. On arrival, police found four bodies that were wrapped in blankets and plastics,” said Masondo. He said a post-mortem would be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

“The bodies are not identified yet but are suspected to be of illegal miners,” Masondo added. Turf wars between gangs of illegal miners often leave a trail of bodies. IOL