Gas explosion: City of Joburg kicks off R196 million repair work at Lillian Ngoyi Street

Rehabilitation work has officially begun at Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) following a gas explosion in July last year. The City of Joburg (COJ) announced that it has invested R196 million in professional fees and construction costs, covering roadworks, stormwater and services infrastructure, electrical, mechanical, and structural works, with the rehabilitation project expected to be wrapped up by December 15, 2024.

The CoJ said the tender was awarded to Durapi Consulting, and the contractor is Step Up Engineering. City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda gave an update on Thursday, explaining the process that would be undertaken to repair the busy roadway.

The damage to Bree Street, now known as Lillian Ngoyi Street. Picture: City of Joburg/X Gwamanda said a contractor has been appointed to conduct an excavation and remove the rubble and damaged infrastructure. He added that service tunnels will also be demolished and removed.

Gwamanda added that safer structures will be built to mitigate the risks of similar incidents in the future. #JoburgUpdates



IOL reported that at least one person died and 48 others were injured in the blast that rocked the Joburg city centre. At the time, residents in the vicinity complained of having breathing problems when what smelled like gas reached them. An investigation found that methane gas was the cause of the explosion.