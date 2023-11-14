A circulating video showing a short moment of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressing a SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) conference is being used to drive a wedge between the ANC Gauteng chairperson and Police Minister Bheki Cele. These views were expressed by Gauteng ANC provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on the recent video where Lesufi expressed unhappiness with an unnamed Cabinet minister, whom he accused of refusing to recognise Gauteng’s thousands of Crime Prevention Wardens, colloquially referred to as AmaPanyaza.

Lesufi has since apologised for his outburst recorded in the short video, which has been circulating widely on social media platforms. However, Makhubela said the video is being sensationalised. ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela. File Picture: Thobile Mathonsi / Independent Newspapers “There is a serious limitation when prime-time TV shows take WhatsApp videos or things that circulate on social media without context, without finding the entire speech that the ANC chair, who is also the premier of Gauteng, was saying, and want to sensationalise it.

“The wardens are working very well with law enforcement agencies. They are working extremely well with the SAPS and private security, and their mandate has been clearly defined,” Makhubela said. Police officers from Pretoria central police station, supported by the Gauteng crime-fighting unit, colloquially known as AmaPanyaza, during a crime awareness campaign in the city centre. Picture: Supplied “Our branches of the ANC and the people of Gauteng know what they wanted in our chair (Lesufi), who we stand by. “They wanted pragmatism; they wanted somebody who says there is a problem of crime that is getting out of hand; they wanted someone who would respond immediately and not waste time when people are dying, cars are being stolen, and there is lawlessness in this province.

“The chairperson of the ANC, who has the full support of the ANC, has been doing that. “This video, which has been misconstrued, and used to create distortions about the relationship between the Police Minister, Comrade Bheki Cele, and Premier Panyaza Lesufi, has been used to factionally demobilise the people of Gauteng against the ANC-led government.” Makhubela said the province is “working very well” with Cele.

Addressing the Sanco congress on Sunday, Lesufi expressed his deep disappointment with an unnamed Cabinet minister and bemoaned the lack of appreciation for the role of the crime prevention wardens in combating crime in Gauteng. WATCH: Who is being threatened by Premier Panyaza Lesufi here? Bheki Cele? pic.twitter.com/lFLTk5kRfu — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 13, 2023 “We’ve trained these young people to be police wardens; you, as a minister, you’re failing to recognise them. Your days are numbered,” Lesufi said in the video. “We can’t, when young people are assisting us to fight crime, have you undermine them. You can’t, when we’ve trained young people to be in the streets in our townships to protect young people when they study in our schools at night, and you don’t want to recognise them,” he said.

“We say to this minister, give us the power for these young people to have the power to get guns so that they protect our townships and chase away criminals in our areas,” said Lesufi. “And we are committed to that.” The Gauteng premier has been pushing for the 6 000-strong Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng to be given the authority to carry firearms, which analysts say has created a row with some Cabinet ministers in the national government’s Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster (JCPS).

Some analysts have interpreted the outburst to be directed at Cele, who was not at the event. Other commentators believe the message was directed at the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola. However, as the video circulated widely, IOL reported that Lesufi apologised on Monday evening, saying his video came across as insensitive and threatening. We collectively move forward to fight crime. A safer Gauteng needs our collective resolve to work together pic.twitter.com/W5xUDCcqcB — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 13, 2023 “The content of my presentation, as per the leak, came across as insensitive and threatening to a government minister. For that, I apologise and accept full responsibility for what I said,” Lesufi said in a statement shared on social media platform X.

“Unfortunately, this leaked brief excerpt from my extensive presentation did not put our appreciation of the work of the police and other law enforcement organisations into context. Instead, it elevated our concerns and frustrations,” he said. “Passionate internal political deliberations among comrades and allies, laced with frustration, delivered in haste, and with little tact, can cause harm when none was intended.” He indicated that there were plans to meet the “relevant ministers” and to make amends.

“Since our frustration with fighting crime stems from a genuine desire to make a difference, we are actively pursuing a meeting with the relevant ministers to clear the air and make amends,” said the premier. Last week, “IOL” reported that the Gauteng Department of Community Safety had handed over appointment letters to more than 5 000 successful job applicants as part of the #NasiiSpani mass recruitment drive. Two crime prevention wardens Ntokozo Ngubane from Benoni and Brendon Petersen from Toekomsrus. Picture: Supplied The department revealed that this will be a continuous process by the Gauteng provincial government to reduce youth unemployment.