There are at least 44 466 people currently living with Covid-19 in Gauteng File picture: African News Agency (ANA)
Gauteng approaches 45 000 active cases, as cases spread across province

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg - There are at least 44 466 people currently living with Covid-19 in Gauteng, and the majority of them can be found in the Johannesburg region, which has just under 20 000 active cases. 

Narrowed down further by suburbia, you are most likely to encounter someone with coronavirus in the Joburg Inner City, Joburg South, Soweto, Alexandra and Sandton suburbs. 

Regions F, D and E account for at least 11 360 active cases in the province.

This as Covid-19 related deaths in the Gauteng province are beginning to climb - with the latest death toll showing 353 deaths in the province. 

Just under half of those deaths, or 170, are from the Johannesburg region - the smallest most populated municipal area in the province. 

Earlier on Monday, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku clarified that the provincial coronavirus command council had not requested that Gauteng return to a stringent level 5 hard lockdown. He however expressed concern at growing infections - particularly among health workers.

The provincial health department also said more than 2500 people were currently hospitalized due to Covid-19.

At the weekend, a report in the Sunday Independent said some Sowetan residents were blaming the government in the area with the second-most infections in Gauteng. 

At the Dobsonville Mall, the Sunday Independent reported that the streets were filled with street vendors and crowds of people moving around. 

Among them was Mfundo Silekwa who admitted that this type of behaviour was a “normal thing” in Dobsonville - even during level 5.

“As shocking as those numbers are, I can believe them because the reopening of alcohol messed things up further, and this comes from a drinker.

“I don’t see any numbers subsiding on this side of the world, especially if the health department doesn’t control the situation. We are doomed,” he said.

Read More: Sowetans blame government as Covid surges in township

BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Active

Gauteng

63404

353

18585

44466

Johannesburg

30404

170

10523

19711

Ekurhuleni

14080

67

4086

9927

Tshwane

10074

44

2411

7619

West Rand 

3948

36

971

2941

Sedibeng

2528

36

594

1898

Unallocated: 2370

In Gauteng, the Johannesburg region has been the most affected area with just under half of the province’s 21 000 active cases being in the region. 

In terms of deaths, Johannesburg has more than half of the province’s deaths - with 81 of the 149 deaths. 

Joburg now has 10 098 active cases as of Thursday, but last week, it had 5664 active cases.

Joburg Suburbs

With just under 20 000 active cases in the Johannesburg region alone, the virus is spreading rapidly in the biggest metro in the country. 

The local hotspots appear to be in the Joburg South and Inner City (Region F) - which has just under 4000 active cases, Soweto (Region D) - which also has just under 4000 cases and the Sandton/Alexandra area (Region E) - which has just under 3500 active cases. 

Region A - Midrand, Fourways, Diepsloot - 1825 active cases

Region B - Randburg, Rosebank - 2250

Region C - Roodepoort - 2570

Region D - Soweto - 3985

Region E - Sandton, Alexandra - 3385

Region F - Joburg South, Inner City - 3990

Region G - Lenasia - 1600

IOL
Covid-19

