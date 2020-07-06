Gauteng approaches 45 000 active cases, as cases spread across province

Johannesburg - There are at least 44 466 people currently living with Covid-19 in Gauteng, and the majority of them can be found in the Johannesburg region, which has just under 20 000 active cases. Narrowed down further by suburbia, you are most likely to encounter someone with coronavirus in the Joburg Inner City, Joburg South, Soweto, Alexandra and Sandton suburbs. Regions F, D and E account for at least 11 360 active cases in the province. This as Covid-19 related deaths in the Gauteng province are beginning to climb - with the latest death toll showing 353 deaths in the province. Just under half of those deaths, or 170, are from the Johannesburg region - the smallest most populated municipal area in the province.

Earlier on Monday, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku clarified that the provincial coronavirus command council had not requested that Gauteng return to a stringent level 5 hard lockdown. He however expressed concern at growing infections - particularly among health workers.

The provincial health department also said more than 2500 people were currently hospitalized due to Covid-19.

At the weekend, a report in the Sunday Independent said some Sowetan residents were blaming the government in the area with the second-most infections in Gauteng.

At the Dobsonville Mall, the Sunday Independent reported that the streets were filled with street vendors and crowds of people moving around.

Among them was Mfundo Silekwa who admitted that this type of behaviour was a “normal thing” in Dobsonville - even during level 5.

“As shocking as those numbers are, I can believe them because the reopening of alcohol messed things up further, and this comes from a drinker.

“I don’t see any numbers subsiding on this side of the world, especially if the health department doesn’t control the situation. We are doomed,” he said.

BREAKDOWN



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Gauteng 63404 353 18585 44466 Johannesburg 30404 170 10523 19711 Ekurhuleni 14080 67 4086 9927 Tshwane 10074 44 2411 7619 West Rand 3948 36 971 2941 Sedibeng 2528 36 594 1898

Unallocated: 2370

Joburg Suburbs

With just under 20 000 active cases in the Johannesburg region alone, the virus is spreading rapidly in the biggest metro in the country.

The local hotspots appear to be in the Joburg South and Inner City (Region F) - which has just under 4000 active cases, Soweto (Region D) - which also has just under 4000 cases and the Sandton/Alexandra area (Region E) - which has just under 3500 active cases.

Region A - Midrand, Fourways, Diepsloot - 1825 active cases

Region B - Randburg, Rosebank - 2250

Region C - Roodepoort - 2570

Region D - Soweto - 3985

Region E - Sandton, Alexandra - 3385

Region F - Joburg South, Inner City - 3990

Region G - Lenasia - 1600