Gauteng approaches peak of third wave as deaths and daily infections rise

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Provincial Government has warned that the rising daily infection cases and deaths in the province indicate that the province was approaching a peak in the third wave of Covid-19. The warning comes after the province’s weekly Covid-19 update on Friday which revealed that the number of confirmed positive cases in Gauteng as of July 8 was 741 164 with 624 174 recoveries and 14 133 deaths.

A total number of 8606 people are currently hospitalised, with 2968 in the public facilities and 5638 in private ones. With 7 909 cases, the City of Joburg leads with the highest numbers of infections in the province. The province said the high number of infections was still a very serious concern and that hospital admissions continue to increase, placing a heavy strain on the healthcare system in both public and private sectors. “As the number of infections and number of hospitalisations increase, so has the number of deaths. The Delta variant is highly transmissible, and we are observing an increase in household outbreak cases.

“We caution against complacency when around family members. Let us continue to practice Covid-19 safety measures even when we are with family and friends. “We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming week, and where a need arises, we will re-purpose more hospital beds to create additional capacity for those requiring hospital care.” “Covid-19 symptoms can progress rapidly. Seek medical care before your condition worsens.”