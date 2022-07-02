Gauteng boy’s body found nearly 3 weeks after he slipped down open manhole

Durban - The body of a 6-year-old boy who fell down an open manhole in Soweto last month has been found.
MMC of public safety in Gauteng, David Tembe, confirmed that Khayalethu Magadla's body was found in the Klipspruit Waste Water Treatment Plant on Saturday afternoon.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family of Magadla, we are grateful that our EMS team was of assistance for them to find closure,” he added.
Magadla was out playing with friends when he slipped and fell down an uncovered manhole in Dlamini Park.
Emergency teams spent the last 20 days searching for the boy's body and turned to technology to bolster search operations.
Open manholes dangerous and a 'litigation waiting to happen'
Desperate search for Soweto’s Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into sewer manhole enters second week
Still no sign of missing Gauteng boy who fell into open manhole
Robots to be used in search for Gauteng boy who fell into manhole while playing with friends
City of Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, extended his gratitude to the teams who spent hours searching for Khayalethu.
“Our thoughts and gratitude to all rescuers who were part of the search of Khayalethu Magadla from Monday, 13 June 2022 to date. Thank you for your bravery, extraordinary courage and selfless service to the residents of the City of Joburg. Keep up the great work,” he said.
IOL