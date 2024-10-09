Twenty-one departments from the Gauteng provincial government achieved clean audits. The clean audits demonstrated full compliance with financial regulations and effective financial management.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi hosted the Gauteng Government Audit Awards 2024 on October 6, to celebrate the province's improvement in audit outcomes for the financial year 2023/24. Additionally, 11 departments received unqualified audit opinions, indicating that their financial statements were accurate but had minor issues needing attention. Even though the Gauteng Department of Health received an unqualified audit, indicating accuracy and adherence to financial regulations in reporting, this does not necessarily represent the department's overall performance.

Many residents experience a starkly different reality, as significant issues within the healthcare system raise serious concerns about service delivery effectiveness in Gauteng. During the 2023/24 financial year, the Gauteng Health Department received an allocation of around R66.4 billion to improve healthcare services throughout the province. Despite receiving significant funding, public hospitals continue to face ongoing infrastructure issues, with facilities such as Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital still struggling with lingering damage from previous years.

Patients at Helen Joseph Hospital endure extreme overcrowding, resulting in extended wait times for crucial services and a severe shortage of sufficient medical supplies. Failure to properly handle and spend money has stopped important infrastructure projects from being finished, leading to lack of medical supplies and unpaid vendors. Exacerbating these issues, lack of staff has resulted in healthcare workers being overburdened, leading to decreased morale and inadequate patient treatment.