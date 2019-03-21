Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen at an electricity substation Picture: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Pretoria - Johannesburg's electricity provider City Power on Thursday said the Allandale substation remained under total shutdown after it ignited on Wednesday. "The total shut down is a necessary precautionary measure to avoid a possible disaster due to the oil leak. Eskom technicians are currently working in it and doing tests," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

"Areas affected include both areas supplied by Eskom and City Power around Tembisa and Midrand including Rabid Ridge, Austin View, Mayibuye extensions and Commercia. We do not have time of [power] return currently but we will communicate as and when information becomes available from Eskom."

City Power apologized for the inconvenience.

On Wednesday, national power utility Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to attend the Allandale substation, near Tembisa, which was on fire.

"Eskom has dispatched its technicians to attend to an Allandale substation that is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The areas affected by the power outage include Ivory Park and parts of Tembisa. Eskom apologizes for the inconvenience," Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe wrote on Twitter.

Ekurhuleni firefighters were also at the scene of the blaze.

African News Agency (ANA)