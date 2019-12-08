The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has lauded the Department of Community Safety for its role in supporting the victims of gender based violence.
Portfolio committee chairperson Mapiti Matsena also congratulated the department for the conviction of several people charged with crimes related to the violation of women.
“Though the committee noted significant progress in the convictions of perpetrators of gender-based violence, it further expressed concerns on the continuous increase of crimes committed against women and children. The committee called on the department to employ a multifaceted approach to address the underlying causes to help minimise this scourge,” Matsena said.
He welcomed the conviction of Lebogang Mokoena who was found guilty on 43 counts: 13 rape, 9 kidnapping, 9 pointing of a firearm, 2 aiding and forcing another person to commit a sexual offence on another person; this resulted in 340 years and 13 life sentences in the Quantum rape case.
Mokoena was sentenced to an additional life sentence plus 35 years for kidnapping, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances in Rooderpoort Magistrate Court.