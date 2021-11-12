Gauteng cop accused of hiring out uniform, handcuffs and gun to kidnapping syndicate

Durban - A senior policeman has been arrested after he allegedly hired out his official SAPS gear to a robbery syndicate. He faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion.

The sergeant was arrested after the Vereeniging Court signed off on an arrest warrant, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said. "It is alleged that the member hired out his police equipment, including official firearm, bulletproof vest and hand cuffs to a group of an online syndicate that use these equipment to impersonate police officials. The suspects reportedly preyed on people who advertised their property online, they would thereafter rob and keep them hostage at a certain house in Orange Farms," Sello said. In a separate matter, a 40-year-old man was arrested after he was found with police reflector jackets, a diamond tester and five cellphones.

"These arrests follows intensive efforts by investigators to crack cases where perpetrators impersonate police officers. These suspects will be profiled to determine if they cannot be linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used to rob unsuspecting victims that sell their property online," Sello said. Police in KwaZulu-Natal this week also arrested two people and found various SAPS uniform items in their possession. Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were following up on information regarding possible suspects who were planning to commit a robbery in Melmoth.

During the operation, a vehicle with two occupants was spotted travelling on the R66/R34 Road near Gold Reef Compound in Melmoth. "The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were searched. Upon searching the occupants, a 35-year-old man was found in unlawful possession of a firearm with four rounds of ammunition,“ Gwala said. “The other man aged 37 was found in possession of various pieces of police uniform. Both suspects were placed under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of police uniform.”