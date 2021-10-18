Gauteng cops arrest over 1200 suspects for serious crimes

GAUTENG law enforcement officers along with private security companies arrested over 1200 suspects this past weekend for serious crimes including murder, rape and robbery around the province. The arrests, Gauteng police said, were part of their ongoing Operation O Kae Molao.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the arrests were affected in Johannesburg, Tshwane, the West Rand, Ekurhuleni and in Sedibeng. In Tshwane, at the Olievenhoutbosh area, police netted 300 suspects during a stop and search operation after members of the community voiced their displeasure about crime in the area during a Ministerial Imbizo led by Police Minister Bheki Cele recently. Masondo said officers raided unregistered and illegal liquor outlets, performed stop and search roadblocks and the result was more than 300 suspects behind bars.

“Suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from theft of motor vehicle, possession of car breaking implements, truck hijacking, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs, common robbery, undocumented persons, malicious damage to property, driving while under the influence of alcohol, contravention of Disaster Management Act and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. “The team also seized dagga and impounded cars after they were found with engines that are tempered with,” Masondo explained. In Ekurhuleni, 430 suspects were arrested for crimes including rape, murder, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, assault under domestic violence, malicious damage to property, theft, defeating the ends of justice and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In Johannesburg, 235 suspects were arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, theft, assault, possession of suspected stolen goods, car hijacking and driving while under the influence of alcohol. In the West Rand, a joint intelligence operation saw more than 140 suspects nabbed for alleged crimes of murder, reckless and negligent driving, robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In Sedibeng, 98 suspects were nabbed for alleged rape, murder, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol and malicious damage to property.