Gauteng cops arrest two men after man shot dead outside police station

JOHANNESBURG: Gauteng police have arrested two suspects linked with the murder of a man, who was killed outside a police station in Garsfontein, Pretoria. Chesslyn Koffman, 34, of Eersterust, was shot dead in front of the police station last week.

Koffman had been fleeing from his killers, when he was shot. At the time, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told Rekord police at the station heard a loud bang at the back of the station on Sunday morning. On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police had arrested two suspects, recovered two hijacked vehicles, two firearms, and recovered live rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects, who allegedly shot and killed Chesslyn Koffman from Eersterust on Sunday 11 July 2021, were arrested on Tuesday July 20, 2021, in the early hours of the morning. “A team of SAPS members, led by Garsfontein SAPS station commander Colonel Kevin Solomons, and comprising of Gauteng Highway Patrol, Tshwane K9, Silverton SAPS Crime Prevention, Villieria SAPS and Kameeldrift SAPS, raided the suspects hideouts in the early hours of the morning,” said Masondo. He said the first arrest took place in Villieria, where the suspect was nabbed with an unlicensed firearm, as well as live ammunition and a stolen Toyota Etios, which was hijacked in July.

“Further information led the team to the second suspect's hideout in Mamelodi, where they also found a second unlicensed firearm with live ammunition. “In their quest to pursue justice, the police raided the last address in Arumlily, Eersterust, where they recovered a Ford Figo that was hijacked at Silverton policing precinct earlier this month. Both suspects were detained,” said Masondo. He said police had sent the firearms to a forensic lab to determine if any of the firearms was used during Koffman’s murder and other crimes.