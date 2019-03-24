File picture: Pexels

Ekurhuleni - A murder and attempted murder suspect has been fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng police said on Sunday. "Police received information about a man who was wanted for a string of murders in Ekurhuleni," Captain Mavela Masondo said.

"The suspect was spotted in Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa. As he was [being] arrested, he pulled out a firearm and shot at the police. A shoot-out ensued and the suspect was fatally wounded. Ammunition and [an] unlicensed firearm used by the suspect [were] recovered," Masondo said.

* In an unrelated incident, a 42-year-old woman was arrested in Spruitview in Ekurhuleni after she was found in possession of suspected stolen property worth thousands of rand.

"The items include televisions, microwaves, laptops, washing machines, a Honda motorbike, and other appliances. These goods are suspected to have been stolen during house robberies and break-ins," Masondo said.

Police stopped the suspect, who was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero coming from the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on Friday, and upon searching the car, suspected stolen property was recovered.

"She was taken to her place of residence in Spruitview where more suspected stolen appliances were recovered. An investigation is underway to establish whether or not she could be linked to other cases of house robberies, especially where women were the suspects," Masondo said.

And in another incident this weekend, in Soweto in Johannesburg, police arrested two men suspected of being behind various robberies of bread delivery trucks.

* Police followed up on information about suspects behind the recent spate of robberies of bread delivery trucks in Soweto. Police kept observation and followed one truck in Doornkop where the suspects accosted the truck, Masondo said.

Upon seeing the police officers, the suspects started shooting and police returned fire, wounding a 19-year-old suspect and arresting a 22-year-old suspect. The hunt for other suspects and firearms was continuing. The arrested suspects would appear in various magistrate's courts in due course, Masondo said.

