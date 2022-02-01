Gauteng cops track down suspect wanted for Randburg murder and hijacking

Durban - Police in Gauteng have arrested a man in connection with a murder and hijacking that took place in Randburg last month. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said the accused was nabbed thanks to a joint operation by the JMPD K9 Unit, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and SAPS.

He said JMPD K9 officers had received information of suspects who were involved in a hijacking and murder in Linden, Randburg, where CCTV footage showed suspects shooting and killing the victim during a hijacking on January 20, 2022. "The footage showed suspects tussling with the victim, subsequently shooting him multiple times and throwing him out of the vehicle, leaving him to die as they made off with his vehicle, a grey Ford Figo. Officers from the JMPD K9 Unit recognised some of the suspects on the footage, and an operation to raid the suspects' homes was set up," he said. Fihla said the suspects' homes were raided, and only one suspect was arrested at George Camp Cresent in Eldorado Park.

He said the clothes which the suspect was wearing on the CCTV footage were recovered in his house. "A white Nissan Almera, which was used in the hijacking and murder, was recovered during the arrest. It was also discovered that the Almera was stolen and had false number plates affixed to it," Fihla said. Officers also recovered a silver Toyota Corolla with the vin number ground off. Used firearm cartridges were found inside the vehicle.