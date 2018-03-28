JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday wished Gauteng residents and those who would be visiting the province a safe and happy Easter holidays.

DA Gauteng provincial leader, John Moodey, said Easter holidays are usually a time for religious, cultural and spiritual celebrations as well as spending quality time with family.

"Gauteng is a central province and most of the people who will be travelling to different destinations will pass through our province on their respective journeys," Moodey said.

"However, we continue to experience many horrific accidents and road carnage on our province's roads during the Easter holidays."

He said that last year during the Easter weekend, 235 people died on the country's roads, 25 percent of which were pedestrians.

Moodey said that the party appealed to those who would be embarking on trips to different destinations to adhere to the rules of the road and not to drink and drive. He said that all drivers should make sure that their vehicles were roadworthy, and both drivers and passengers must buckle up.

"We also appeal for tolerance and respect amongst road users. Let’s keep the spirit of this holiday in mind," Moodey said.

"As usual our law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to ensure the safety of our people. We warn those who disobey the rules of the road that the full might of the law will be enforced."

African News Agency/ANA