Gauteng department of education fails to pay 10 000 youth contractors

Durban – The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has failed to pay the youth contractors who were employed to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. In early May, the GDE punted its Covid-19 Brigades Programme, which aimed to include the youth in limiting the spread of the virus within the Gauteng province. Out of the 300 000 applications the department received, only 10 000 were employed. The project, which commenced on June 1, shortly before the reopening of schools for Grade 7 and 12 learners, was set to run for three months. The contractors were placed in schools and government buildings to assist the department in enforcing the Covid-19 protocols and regulations. Now, a month and a half into the project, the department has announced that due to the spread of the coronavirus, it has failed to make payments to some of its contractors.

“The Gauteng Education Department is pleading for patience with Covid-19 Youth Brigades as it processes their outstanding stipend payments,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is important to note that the outstanding payments are currently captured in groups and as such we can confirm that the team is working tirelessly to verify documents and process them for necessary finalisation of payment,” said the GDE.

According to the GDE, they have experienced difficulty in making the payments because of “Covid-19-positive cases” which occurred in schools around the province.

“Subsequently, these delayed our payment process. We plead for patience and undertake that as soon as we finalise all the administrative requirements of this programme, which are complex in the first month, things will run smoothly in future,” said the department.

However, the department has assured the youth brigades that they “will be paid their stipends in due course”.

Around 3 million people have already lost their jobs between February and April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS), women account for two-thirds of the accumulated figure.

The results of the survey, which were released on Wednesday, assessed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on employment and welfare.

The period observed for the survey ran from May 7 to June 27.

African News Agency (ANA)



