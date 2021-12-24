Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tests positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – Gauteng Education MEC Payaza Lesufi is in isolation and “feeling better” after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Lesufi had breathing complications on Thursday night and he underwent a Covid-19 test on Friday morning.

“In addition to being previously vaccinated, he is currently self-isolating in his home and feeling better subsequent to him experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona. Mabona said Lesufi received his vaccination along with healthcare workers and fellow educational stakeholders when Covid-19 vaccines were first rolled out in South Africa as per government directives. “We wish to advise people who had been in contact with MEC Lesufi prior to him testing positive for Covid-19 to either monitor themselves for any flu-like symptoms or go get tested accordingly,” said Mabona.

However, Mabona has said he could give an assurance that Lesufi didn’t attend any major public events prior to testing positive. He added that Lesufi was the only one in his household to be tested and subsequently confirmed to be Covid-19 positive at this moment, with a high possibility of his family being tested in the coming days. Gauteng has been the epicentre of Covid-19 in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in its week 50 Epidemiology Brief, released on December 22.