Gauteng Education MEC urges parents to check scholar transport after horror crash

Gauteng MEC of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane has urged parents to check the condition of the scholar transport following a horror crash in which an "overloaded” vehicle carrying learners was hit by a bakkie, claiming the lives of 12 learners and their driver in Carletonville on Wednesday morning. The learners, 11 from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville were involved in the collision. Seven other learners are receiving urgent medical treatment.

Speaking to the media at the accident site, Matome Chiloane, the MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, said that the vehicle was in poor condition and overloaded. Chiloane encouraged parents to inspect the condition of vehicles used to transport their children to school. “This transport is the agreement between parents and the transport provider, and what I always urges parents to do is that, we must look at the conditions the vehicle is transporting your children, the number of children that have taken this private particular transport,” Chiloane told the media.

“I stopped one (scholar transport) in the area of Motsweding with about 45 children, and I asked myself, when this person (driver) keeps on putting into this taxi what are they saying? Because everybody needs to play a certain responsibility so that we get this.” Chiloane emphasised that the scholar transport did not meet adequate standards and urged parents never to allow their children to be transported in such vehicles. He mentioned they would assess the necessity for scholar transport based on the distance learners travel to and from school.

Earlier today, IOL News reported that Chiloane expressed shock on hearing about this incident. “Earlier this morning, the department received a distressing report from officials indicating that a private scholar transport minibus was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, claiming the lives of the 12 learners and their driver. “Additionally, seven other learners have been rushed to a medical facility for urgent medical attention.

“It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire. This horrific accident is alleged to have occurred around 6.45am. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident,” Chiloane said. The Department of Education has already dispatched its psycho-social support team to the schools to provide immediate support and to work closely with the schools and affected families. Counselling services will be made available to all learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of the tragedy.