Gauteng Education ordered to reinstate Parktown Boys principal, give him past 6 months’ salary

Johannesburg – The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ordered the Gauteng Department of Education to give Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm Williams his job back and also pay him for the six months that he did not work. In its arbitration award between the department and Malcolm Williams, the ELRC ordered that Williams be re-instated to his post on the same terms and conditions as before his December 2020 dismissal.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed disappointment at the order that Williams return to work. “We are not fully happy about the outcome of the case but also realise that this matter has been dragging on for too long, negatively affecting all who are affected. In that light, we will look for advice from the experts with a view to finding a last resolution to the matter,” Lesufi said. The department fired Malcolm in December last year, nine months after the death of Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi, who drowned at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West.

The department said Williams had failed to ensure a roll call was maintained throughout the trip and also undertook the trip without prior approval from the head of department. The department said investigations into Enoch’s death led to Williams being charged on three counts of misconduct – two of which were upheld following the disciplinary proceedings. “The two charges were for allowing the trip to take place without the department’s approval while the second one related to his failure to ensure that a correct roll call was taken on the day of the incident. The last charge related to Williams’ culpability in the death of Mpianzi.