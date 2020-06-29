Gauteng education receives over 230 000 online admission applications

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Gauteng department of education had recorded over 230,000 online admission applications for the 2021 academic year by Monday afternoon, it said.

As of 12 noon on Monday, the department's online admission system had recorded 233,035 applications.

Of these, 100,599 were for grade one learners, and 132,436 were for grade eight learners.





"About, 30 796 parents uploaded documents online," said the department via a statement.





The province's online system opened on Thursday last week and recorded about 68, 000 applications by10.30am, but there were technical difficulties, for which provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ended up apologising.





Those "glitches", according to the department, had to do with a One Time Pin (OTP) and confirmation of individual records by the department of home affairs. The technicalities were resolved within 30 minutes, said the department.





"Parents are reminded to upload documents on the system or submit hard copies at schools applied to, within seven days of making an application.

All those parents who experience difficulty may call 0800 000 789 for assistance," said GDE spokesman, Steve Mabona.





Lesufi said the department was "indebted" to the parents that embraced the system. "We encourage those who have not applied to do so, at their leisure because the principle of first come first served will not be applicable."





While parents are scrambling to place their children in schools for the new academic year, South Africa is still battling Covid-19 infections as schools resume lessons in a phased in manner, according to grades.





Dozens of schools countrywide have had to temporarily close after learners and teachers tested positive for the virus. Once the schools are decontaminated and disinfected, lessons resume.





African News Agency