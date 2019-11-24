JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial department had recorded significant progress in dealing with the crisis of placements which has seen AfriForum campaign for his sacking from his post.
On Sunday, Lesufi was giving an update on the admissions and placement of pupils for 2020.
He said the department had facilitated for the placement of more than 50% of the 34 000 pupils who previously could not be placed.
“We have now drastically reduced that number to 9 000. To be specific it is 9 618,”he said.
He said the overwhelming majority of the pupils who were yet to be placed were Grade 1 prospective learners.