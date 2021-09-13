Gauteng Education say they have received 70000 more Grade 1 and 8 applications

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education said it had received 73 000 more applications on Monday during the second phase of the 2022 online applications for Grade 1 and 8 pupils. The department said, as of 12 pm on Monday, it had received 73 305 applications, of which 69300 applications for Grade 1 pupils and 3981 were for Grade 8 applications.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had allowed for the applications as some parents did not apply on time during the first phase. “This phase was initially meant for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 in the 2022 academic year at Gauteng public schools. However, after realising that there were parents and guardians who were not able to apply on time during Phase 1 for learners in Grade 7 at public schools in Gauteng, they will also be able to apply during Phase 2,” he said. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi applauded the efficiency of the online system and called on parents to upload all their necessary documents within seven days.

“It is incredible that our Online Admissions system keeps advancing and making strides as the years progress. “This year was the first time we launched our two-phased application approach, and the extent of its success has been astounding. “We are grateful to all parents and guardians who have conveyed their success in applying for their children using our system,” said Lesufi.

Mabona said there was a slight delay on the admission systems on Monday morning as there were over 9000 parents on the site anxiously waiting for the system to be online. “As such, this caused an administrative delay which needed developers to clear the said users after opening the system at 8am. “Parents and guardians are reminded to upload their documents onto the system within seven days of applying or submit the documents to all schools applied to.