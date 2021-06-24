Gauteng failed to adequately prepare for third wave, says MAC chairperson

Johannesburg - Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, says the Gauteng province failed to adequately prepare for the third wave. Mlisana, who was speaking on national television, said when there was still time to prepare, the provincial government did not do so.

“Government did not adequately prepare, despite warnings from the advisory committees. This is a failure by the provincial department of health as it did not prepare when it should have. We are in a serious crisis if you're looking at the numbers,” Mlisana said. According to the latest report from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) nearly 17,500 Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng recording a provincial high of 10,806 of the new infections. The 17,493 cases — at a positivity rate of 24.9% — is the highest single-day increase in cases since January 14, when 8,503 infections were recorded. There have now been 1,861,065 cumulative infections recorded to date.