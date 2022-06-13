Gauteng father accused of poisoning sons, killing 3, has died

Durban - A Gauteng father who allegedly gave his children a poison-laced beverage, killing three of them, has died in hospital.

IOL previously reported that the man had given his five sons a beverage to drink before they left for school and three of the boys; Lehlogonolo Khoabane (16), Katleho Khoabane (13) and Tebogo Ngcongwane (6) later complained of stomach pains. Two of the boys died at school while the third died en route to a nearby clinic.

A fourth boy is reportedly still in hospital. The fifth brother did not drink the beverage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the father had been admitted to hospital after he was found unconscious at the family's home in Ratanda. He allegedly tried to commit suicide by overdosing on medication and stabbing himself several times.