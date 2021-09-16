Gauteng father gets 25 years’ jail for decapitating daughter, leaving body on tree branch

Johannesburg – A Gauteng father has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for decapitating his three-year-old daughter. Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court sentenced Musi Hlatshwayo for the murder, which was committed on January 24, 2017.

On the day the crime was committed, Siphesihle Ndlovu's grandmother had left her in her father’s care. Hlatshwayo was supposed to have taken Ndlovu to preschool. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the 24-year-old father then killed his daughter and decapitated her. He threw the head into a stream and left her body on a tree branch in Vosloorus. After the child's disappearance was reported to police, the toddler’s body was discovered five days later in an open veld, which led to the father being arrested.

Welcoming the sentence, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said: ’’We congratulate the detective for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused. ’’The fight against crime committed against women and children remains on top of the Gauteng police's list of priorities. We are pleased with this successful conviction and believe it will send a strong message to those who abuse children.’’ Last month, a man was arrested over the murder of his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter in Springs, Ekurhuleni. She is alleged to have been sexually assaulted as well.

Amogelang Kgonyane’s mother had allegedly asked her live-in boyfriend to take the child to school on July 26 as she was leaving early for work that day. However, the school called the mother to ask about her daughter’s whereabouts. She then rushed home to find her boyfriend in the street, saying that Amogelang was sick and sleeping. She found her daughter covered in blankets on the bed and not breathing, while her body was covered in severe bruises and she had head injuries.