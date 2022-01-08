Gauteng father killed, wife and children wounded in botched cash heist

Durban - A Gauteng father was killed while his wife and children wounded following an attempt cash heist in Brakpan on Friday. Police said the family had been travelling behind a cash van that had been attacked by an armed gang.

SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a G4S cash truck was travelling along the Van Dyk Street near Carnival City when it was allegedly rammed from behind by a Mercedes Benz sedan. "It is reported that the cash truck rolled over a private vehicle and allegedly killed a 44-year-old father and injured his wife and children. Security guards inside the cash truck were also injured during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment," he said. Netshiunda said no money was stolen and no firearms were taken from the security guards.

He said two cartridges were found at the scene. "Suspects were said to be travelling in three vehicles, an Audi, a Golf and Mercedes Benz. The Mercedes Benz was abandoned at the scene and preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Jeppe in December 2021," he said. Cases of attempted cash-in-transit and culpable homicide have been opened and police investigations are continuing.