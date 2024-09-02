Gauteng food poisoning surge: 207 cases recorded, 10 children dead

A total of 207 cases of food poisoning - mainly among children - have been reported in Gauteng since February this year. The Gauteng Department of Health said 10 children have lost their lives since February and urged parents to exercise caution.

“This comes after the surge in the number of food poisoning cases affecting children, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) communities,” said Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. The Department cited one of the most recent cases which was reported on Thursday, August 29, 2024. “Two incidents were reported at Dr.George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre in Ekurhuleni.”

The Department said boy siblings, aged four and six, died from a suspected food-borne illness. “They had earlier shared a common meal (pap and soup) at home.” The Department said the four-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while his older brother who was unresponsive, foaming through the mouth and nostrils, had eventually succumbed to the illness.

They said the siblings’ three-year-old cousin was also taken to hospital even though he did not consume any of the food. “He was discharged after observation as he remained asymptomatic.” The Department said that same evening, three children, aged three, five and six, from Vosloorus, were taken to the Jabulani Dumane CHC presenting with symptoms of vomiting and body weakness.

“Two children, aged three and five, who are neighbours, died on arrival, while the six-year-old was resuscitated and taken to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for further medical care. “He remains very critical.” The Department said further investigation revealed that the children’s uncle, aged 28, had shared potato chips with the three children.

“The uncle was later admitted at Thelle Mogoerane following symptoms of food poisoning. He was discharged the next day, (August 30, 2024) after observation.” The majority of the food poisoning incidents -119 cases - have been recorded in the Ekurhuleni district, followed by 40 cases in Johannesburg, 31 in Tshwane and 14 in the West Rand district. Nkomo-Ralehoko said they were deeply concerned with the rising incidents of the deaths of children related to food-borne illnesses.

“We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng Department of Education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners, school vendors,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. The Department said these sessions will focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, food expiry dates, among other topics. The MEC further called on parents and guardians to take greater responsibility by educating their children to be careful about what they consume.