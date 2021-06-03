Gauteng Gambling Board CEO placed on suspension

Johannesburg - Gauteng Gambling Board CEO Steven Ngubeni has been placed on precautionary suspension by advocate Fana Nalane, the administrator of the gambling board.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Gauteng Gambling Board said the CEO had been informed of his suspension on Wednesday.

It said Ngubeni was to be placed on immediate suspension with full pay.

Nalane in a statement emphasized that the suspension was precautionary.

“This is a precautionary suspension in terms of the Disciplinary Code and Procedures of the GGB.” said Nalane.

In April, Gauteng Economic Development MEC Parks Tau appointed Nalane as administrator when the Gauteng Gambling Board board was unable to reach a quorum due to several resignations during the previous financial year.

As the gambling board is under administration, Nalane is expected to perform the functions and exercise the board’s powers for a period of six months.

Nalane said placing Ngubeni on suspension was in the best interest of the organisation and in the CEO’s best interest too.

Nalane said Thiran Marimuthu, who is the Gauteng Gambling Board’s senior manager for gaming control, and whom has been acting as the chief operations officer, has been appointed as the acting chief executive of the organisation, pending Ngubeni’s suspension.

Thiran Marimuthu, has been appointed as the acting CEO of the Gauteng Gambling Board.

Nalane said the Gauteng Gambling Board would continue to function optimally during the CEO’s suspension.

IOL