Gauteng government rolls out the big guns to investigate who should shoulder blame for deadly Marshalltown blaze

Justice Sisi Khampepe will chair a commission of inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown fire that claimed the lives of over 70 people. The now-retired South African Constitutional Court judge will be assisted by advocate Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena. On Monday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi explained that the commission will investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, what caused the fatal fire, and who should be held accountable for the tragedy.

"The work of the commission will not overlap with the investigations into the causes of the fire being carried out by the police and other law enforcement organisations. In Johannesburg, the issue of stolen buildings is becoming a crisis, necessitating drastic action. A thorough intervention is required to ensure that disasters like the Marshalltown fire, one of the deadliest in recent memory, never happen again," Lesufi said. He said the Gauteng government seeks a comprehensive overhaul of all the underlying issues that put the lives of the residents of the province in danger, and the commission is the initial step in achieving this objective. "We urge all affected communities and organisations to make submissions and work with the commission to get to the bottom of this intractable problem of hijacked buildings," he said.

Khampepe retired as a judge of the South African Constitutional Court and currently holds the post of chancellor at the University of Pretoria. Makhubela has more than 26 years of legal and business experience behind him and has previously testified on numerous matters at various courts, including the labour court and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA). He has also represented clients before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).