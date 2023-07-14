Gauteng Health launches digital fingerprint system to help identify unclaimed bodies in morgues

The Gauteng Health Department has launched a digital fingerprint system in collaboration with the Centre for Public Service Innovation and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. The initiative aims to tackle the issue of unclaimed and unidentified bodies in the province's 11 mortuaries.

Earlier this year, the department had reported having over 938 unclaimed bodies. The newly introduced system utilizes biometric technology and has access to databases from the Department of Home Affairs, South African Police Service, and National Credit Bureaus. Its purpose is to aid in the identification of deceased bodies.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the MEC for Health and Wellness, expressed that the department has faced challenges regarding unclaimed and unidentified bodies, preventing families from providing a dignified farewell to their loved ones. She emphasized the advantages of embracing this technological advancement, stating that it will enable the delivery of services with enhanced speed and efficiency. The system aims to reduce waiting times, facilitate timely resolutions, and adopt a more compassionate approach to forensic pathology services.

The Forensic Pathology Service team demonstrates to Premier Panyaza @Lesufi and MEC @NkomoNomantu how the digital fingerprint system enables swift identification of unclaimed and unidentified bodies pic.twitter.com/qbUSagr2Do — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 13, 2023 In March, the department announced that unclaimed and unidentified bodies would be given pauper's burials within 30 days if not collected as required by law. According to the Pauper Burial Policy in South Africa, municipalities bear the cost of burying bodies at a designated cemetery. A pauper's funeral, now referred to as a public health funeral, is a basic funeral arranged and funded by the local municipality when a deceased person lacks friends or family to handle the arrangements.