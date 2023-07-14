Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Gauteng Health launches digital fingerprint system to help identify unclaimed bodies in morgues

Forensic Pathology Service demonstrates how the finger print system is used to identify individuals using the SAPS, home affairs, and National Credit Bureau integrated biometrics system. Photo:Twitter /@GautengHealth

Forensic Pathology Service demonstrates how the finger print system is used to identify individuals using the SAPS, home affairs, and National Credit Bureau integrated biometrics system. Photo:Twitter /@GautengHealth

Published 48m ago

Share

The Gauteng Health Department has launched a digital fingerprint system in collaboration with the Centre for Public Service Innovation and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

The initiative aims to tackle the issue of unclaimed and unidentified bodies in the province's 11 mortuaries.

Earlier this year, the department had reported having over 938 unclaimed bodies.

The newly introduced system utilizes biometric technology and has access to databases from the Department of Home Affairs, South African Police Service, and National Credit Bureaus.

Its purpose is to aid in the identification of deceased bodies.

More on this

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the MEC for Health and Wellness, expressed that the department has faced challenges regarding unclaimed and unidentified bodies, preventing families from providing a dignified farewell to their loved ones.

She emphasized the advantages of embracing this technological advancement, stating that it will enable the delivery of services with enhanced speed and efficiency.

The system aims to reduce waiting times, facilitate timely resolutions, and adopt a more compassionate approach to forensic pathology services.

In March, the department announced that unclaimed and unidentified bodies would be given pauper's burials within 30 days if not collected as required by law.

According to the Pauper Burial Policy in South Africa, municipalities bear the cost of burying bodies at a designated cemetery.

A pauper's funeral, now referred to as a public health funeral, is a basic funeral arranged and funded by the local municipality when a deceased person lacks friends or family to handle the arrangements.

IOL News

Related Topics:

death and dyingDepartment of HealthDeaths and TributesTechnology

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe