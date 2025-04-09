Gauteng Health MEC announces significant upgrades at Dr George Mukhari Hospital

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, on Wednesday unveiled refurbished infrastructure and improved medical equipment at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. The Gauteng Department of Health said this initiative aligns with the provincial government's commitment to modernise healthcare facilities and enhance service delivery, as highlighted by Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2025 State of the Province Address.

Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tests newly acquired medical equipment at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital The refurbishments include an upgraded ward. the addition of advanced medical equipment such as new ICU beds, an MRI scanner, a CT scanner, and a Cath lab machine. These enhancements are set to significantly improve patient care by providing cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment capabilities, thereby reducing waiting times and improving health outcomes. Nkomo-Ralehoko acknowledged that while her department's efforts are a step in the right direction, more work is needed. She expressed her excitement about the progress made, stating: " When I came here in December 2022, I felt that we had neglected the institution, we need to improve and this is improvement." The MEC pledged her support for the hospital and stated that she plans to meet with both the management and staff to understand their needs and how the department can further assist in the improvement efforts.

Member of Parliament, Meagan Chauke, Gauteng Health MEC and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital CEO, Dr. Fhatuwani Mbara do a walkabout at the unveiling of new equipment and refurbishments at the hospital "When people are working, just give them what they want so that they do the job, what we have done is refurbish the institution under the leadership of Dr. Fhatuwani Mbara as the CEO. These improvements we are applying are going to make a huge change, this is a very old institution. It was built in 1972," Simelane said Simelane hinted that they have plans to build another hospital around the Ga-Rankuwa vicinity to ease the pressure on the Dr George Mukhari hospital and to also improve access to quality healthcare mainly for people in the area. In recent years, residents have been subjected to poor healthcare services due to the lack of facilities, facilities being understaffed, and the lack of equipment.