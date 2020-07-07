Gauteng Health MEC Masuku salutes healthcare workers confronting Covid-19 daily

PRETORIA- Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Tuesday in an address at a health awards ceremony, saluted the resilient workforce in the province, which has confronted the deadly coronavirus amidst rising infection figures and a heightened use of the public healthcare system. “We have over the past few weeks seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country and in the province in particular; with increasing numbers of positive cases taking their toll on the public health system. "However, as a department, we have also witnessed our staff members displaying high levels of innovation, leadership, compassion and a heart of service across our facilities in the province,” Masuku said at the Employee Value Proposition Rewards and Recognition Ceremony in Midrand. “This suggests that the dedication of our healthcare workers has not weakened even under conditions of extreme pressure induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is indeed encouraging to know that ours is a workforce that is resilient, dedicated and true to the oath that it has taken.” Masuku warned that next few months will undoubtedly be among the toughest months South Africa has seen as a nation.

“As a department and the government more generally, we have done a lot to prepare the country and our healthcare system for the storm that is raging. We have created additional bed-capacity and put in place addition temporary facilities aimed at helping us to deal with the scourge of the pandemic,” Masuku said.

“We are constantly working on establishing a delicate balance between economic stability and preserving human life. We are aware that the staff in our facilities are already bearing the brunt of the pressure that Covid-19 has placed on facilities.

"As the leadership of the department, we are working continuously to ensure that PPE [personal protective equipment] is available in our facilities and that the working environment is as conducive as possible, given the context we find ourselves in.”

Masuku said that the lives of communities in Gauteng were in the hands of its healthcare workers.

“The people of South Africa rely on you and all healthcare workers to carry us through this very difficult time.

"We also call on all residents of Gauteng to recognise that a lot has changed since the pandemic started, and that as community members they need to join hands with us by welcoming the behavioural change that is required during this period,” he said.

"We cannot over-emphasise the importance of social distancing, mask wearing and staying at home – especially in the next few months. We continue to plead with community leaders and other key stakeholders to join us in the movement towards encouraging social behavioural change in our communities.”

The MEC says the road ahead is long, but South Africans are encouraged that working together, Covid-19 will be defeated if everyone plays their part in curbing the spread of the virus, serving with dignity and appreciating the frontline workers who on a daily basis lead the war against this virus.