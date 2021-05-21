Johannesburg - Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tested positive for the coronavirus, this week, while cases in the province continue to climb, hitting 9 185 active cases, as of Thursday.

There were 1 380 new cases reported, on Thursday, along with more than 358 000 people who had registered for the vaccine through the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System.

The province has vaccinated 142 361 health-care workers, Including the now Covid-positive Gauteng Health MEC, who was among the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, earlier this year.

Gauteng government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said Mokgethi will be in isolation at home for the next 10 days.

“MEC Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before she went to test, on Tuesday, 18 May 2021. All persons who were in contact with her have been advised to self-isolate, and test if necessary.

“The health MEC was one of the first people to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng. The Covid-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“MEC Mokgethi is not exhibiting any severe symptoms and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days. Today, the MEC participated in a virtual meeting of the Executive Council.

“The public is encouraged to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even after they have been vaccinated,” said Mhaga.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that as of Thursday there were more than 437 000 positive cases in the province since March last year, along with 417 739 recoveries and 10 948 deaths.

“Out of 312 691 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19); 305 056 people have completed the 10 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore, they are de-isolated.

“A total number of 1 797 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities,” she said.

In Gauteng, more than 142 000 health-care workers have been vaccinated.

IOL