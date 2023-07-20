Gauteng Health MEC visits CBD explosion victims at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

In the wake of the Joburg CBD explosion, the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited five victims hospitalised at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) on Thursday, while many others have been discharged. During a briefing which was held on Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that 48 people were injured, with 12 still in the hospital following the explosion, and one fatality of an adult male who died on the scene of the explosion was reported

The injured people were taken to hospitals including Hillbrow, Mulbarton, Garden City, South Rand, and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to receive medical attention. MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko praised the quick response of the emergency medical teams in providing aid and support to victims. “There was a reasonable turnaround time from the teams. The majority of patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors while those who are still in the hospital have been stabilized and are receiving the best possible care,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The department provided the following breakdown of the victims of the explosion: 8 patients were seen at Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre, 6 of whom were discharged and 2 transferred to CMJAH. 24 patients were treated at South Rand Hospital and have all since been discharged. 3 patients were treated and discharged at Garden City Hospital 2 patients are receiving care at Mulbarton Hospital 3 patients treated at CMJAH Head of Trauma and Chairperson of the Disaster Management Committee at CMJAH, Prof Maeyane Moeng, confirmed that the patients who are at the hospital are stable and should be moved from ICU to regular wards soon. He pleaded to the public that in disaster situations it is important to heed public safety messages to evacuate the scene instead of gazing, taking pictures and videos as this could result in more casualties.