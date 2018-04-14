JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng health department needs to explain urgently why doctors are being short-paid and rectify this as soon as possible, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

Many doctors at Gauteng state hospitals had not been paid for overtime and had been told that the Gauteng health department "does not have money to pay them", DA spokesman Jack Bloom said.

"I have received reports that overtime has not been paid to doctors at the Tembisa, Leratong, and Yusuf Dadoo hospitals and probably other hospitals as well," he said.

Some doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had also been short-paid this month, but were told that it was an administrative issue that would be sorted out.

However, Gauteng e-government department head Boy Ngobeni had confirmed in a letter that the health department had given instructions not to pay overtime to medical professionals.

This came on top of a freeze on new medical appointments that was hindering the ability of hospitals to provide quality health care. Aggrieved doctors were now threatening to stop working at night, on weekends, and on public holidays.

"The department needs to explain urgently why doctors are being short-paid and rectify this is as soon as possible," Bloom said.

African News Agency/ANA