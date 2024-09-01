Gauteng Health sounds the alarm as food poisoning is on the rise

The Gauteng Department of Health has urged parents and caregivers to be more vigilant with their children, as more and more cases of food poisoning have been reported in the province. The department said that a number of children have been impacted by food poisoning, especially in townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH).

Over the last week, two incidents were reported at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH) in Tshwane and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre in Ekurhuleni respectively. Two siblings, aged 4 and 6, died as a result of the “foodborne illness”. The children had shared a meal of pap and soup at home and after showing signs of distress they were taken to hospital. The 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead on arrival at George Mukhari Hospital while his 6-year-old brother was unresponsive and eventually succumbed to the illness.

On the same night, in a separate incident, three Vosloorus children aged 3, 5 and 6, were brought to Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre and also showed signs of food poisoning. The children presented signs of vomiting and body weakness. Two children, aged 3 and 5 years who are neighbours died on arrival, while the 6-year-old remains critical. According to the health authorities, a total of 207 food poisoning cases affecting children have been reported across Gauteng since the beginning of February 2024 which have unfortunately resulted in 10 deaths.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said they were extremely concerned about this rising trend in the province. “We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng Department of Education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners, and school vendors. “These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, and food expiry dates amongst other topics,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The GDH said there were 119 cases reported in the Ekurhuleni district and four deaths, followed by Johannesburg - 40 cases, Tshwane - 31 cases resulting in three deaths, while West Rand district had 14 cases and Sedibeng district has three cases and three deaths. The MEC is now calling on parents and guardians to take greater responsibility by educating their children to be careful about what they consume. “The whole of society needs to play an active role in this area including discouraging illegal dumping as this also poses a threat to human health, leading to various diseases and illnesses,” he said.