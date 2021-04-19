Gauteng Health stats show rising Covid infections in Lesedi and Soweto

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health has warned residents of rising Covid-19 infections, particularly in Lesedi and Soweto. As of Monday night, the Health Ministry said over 419 591 people had been infected with the virus in the province, while over 10 524 people had died in the province. Nationally, over 53 736 people had died from the novel coronavirus, while total infections in the country stood at over 1.56 million, with a recovery rate of 95%, or 1.49 million people. The Gauteng Health Department said the notable rise in cases was noted in Sedibeng, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. In Tshwane, there were between 14 to 19 new cases in the City of Tshwane 1, 3 and 6 sub-districts.

These sub-districts include areas such as:

City of Tshwane 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane Winterveldt Clinic, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Theresa Park, Pretoria North

City of Tshwane 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West

City of Tshwane 6: Eesterust, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria

There were 14, 19 and 14 new cases in the three sub-districts respectively.

In Johannesburg, there were increases in the City of Johannesburg D sub-district, which includes areas such as Doornkop, Soweto and Dobsonville.

City of Johannesburg D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen 32 1274

The Soweto region has seen over 1 274 people die of Covid-19-related complications since last March. More than 32 new cases were recorded on Monday.

In Sedibeng, there were 19 new cases in the Lesedi area, while over 652 people had died of Covid-19-related complications since last March.

In Ekurhuleni, in the North 1, North 2 and South 1 sub-districts, there were between 13 and 19 new infections.

Ekurhuleni North 1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni, Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park, Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza

There have been 509 deaths in North 1, 432 in North 2 and 513 in South 1.

In Sedibeng, the Lesedi sub-district had 56 new infections, and there have been 671 deaths.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, as of April 18, stood at 419 591, with 406 185 recoveries and 10 524 deaths.

“A total of 1 277 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities. As of Wednesday, 14 April, 73 318 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the province since the start of the Sisonke study vaccination programme,” Kekana said.

IOL