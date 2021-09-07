Gauteng Health to head to Sedibeng to boost vaccination drive

JOHANNESBURG: In a bid for the Gauteng province to reach its 10 million vaccination target by December, the mobile vaccination team will descend on Sedibeng.

The vaccination team, said the Gauteng Health Department, would head to the Vaal University of Technology’s Vanderbijlpark campus, between September 9 and 11, 2021, in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated. “The Gauteng Provincial Government took a decision to take the vaccination roll-out programme to the Sedibeng District, after it noted that the region was not performing well. “And, as part of improving the vaccination rollout, various pop-up sites will be activated in the district, in the coming weeks,” the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Members of the public and the university community would all be legible for the vaccinations. “The social mobilisation team will register and vaccinate all persons, who are 18 years and above. All you need to do is to bring your proof of identity with you. The mobile pop-up site will provide both walk-in and drive through vaccination. “The pop-up site will be based at VUT’s Isak Steyl Stadium, Playfair Boulevard, C.E.6, Vanderbijlpark, and will operate between 9am and 3pm, for all the three days.

“All persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit the pop-up vaccination site to receive the jab. Covid-19 vaccines protect against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, in the event one contracts Covid-19. “When more people get vaccinated, the quicker the country can return to a “normal life”. We have seen a semblance of normality in countries where the mass population has been vaccinated,” said the provincial government. The province, last week, warned members of the public that the the threat of a fourth wave was likely to hit the province in November.