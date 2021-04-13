Gauteng Health warns of rising Covid infections in Sebideng, Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health has warned residents of rising Covid-19 infections. As of Monday night, the Health Ministry said there over 417 526 people who had been infected with the virus in the province, while over 10 426 people had died in the province. Nationally, over 53 356 people had died from the novel coronavirus, while total infections in the country stood at over 1.5 million, with a recovery rate of 95%, or 1.48 million people. The Gauteng Health Department said the notable rise in cases were noted in Sedibeng, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. In Tshwane, there were 21 new cases in the City of Tshwane 3 sub-district, which includes areas such as Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria West Danville and Lotus. There have been 820 deaths in Region 3 since last March, the most in the Tshwane district.

In Sedibeng, there were 19 new cases in the Lesedi area, while over 652 people had died since the coronavirus arrived in South Africa last March.

In Johannesburg, there were increases in City of Johannesburg D and City of Johannesburg E sub-districts. In the D sub-district, areas such as Doornkop, Soweto and Dobsonville, and E, Alexandra, Sandton, Houghton and Orange Grove – where 13 and 14 respective new infections were recorded. There have been 1260 and 498 respective deaths in Region D and E since last March.

In Ekurhuleni, there were increases in the Ekurhuleni North 1 sub-district, where 14 new cases were recorded in the Birchleigh, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa and Winnie Mandela areas. There have also been 507 deaths in the Ekurhuleni area, the most in the district.

“There is a rise in Covid-19 infections in our communities, we all need to be vigilant and stop the spread,” the Gauteng Health Department said in an update on Tuesday morning.

TO DO:

• Avoid the ‘three Cs’: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings.

• Always wear a mask

• Maintain physical distance

• Wash your hands regularly

• Clean frequently touched surfaces

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said as of Monday night, there had been over 289 787 health workers that had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol.

The department expects to vaccinate over 1.2 million health workers before May 17 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week, the health department confirmed it had sourced 51 million vaccine doses, which would be administered to 41 million people.

In the second phase, which is expected to commence from May to October, over 16.6 million people – including essential workers over the age of 40, people in congregate settings such as Old Age homes and people who have co-morbidities have been targeted.

In the third phase, which is scheduled between November and February next year, everyone else would be allowed to be vaccinated.

