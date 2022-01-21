Gauteng hijacker and murderer sentenced to life plus 15 years in jail

CAPE TOWN - The Pretoria magistrates court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery. Phenis Mzimba was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Peter Thobela.

According to evidence before the court, on September 3, 2019,Thobela gave Mzimba and two other men a lift along the N4 Road in Bronkhorstspruit. The three men then hijacked Thobela before shooting him and leaving his body in a ditch where it was later discovered by members of the community. Thobela’s vehicle was recovered in Witbank.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, assistance from members of the public led officers to trace and arrest Mzimba for murder and hijacking. The case was led by investigating officer Detective Sergeant Dennis Tshepo Mahlangu, attached to Trio Crimes in the Tshwane district. Mzimba was convicted for robbery with aggravating circumstances, for which he was sentenced to 15 years. The court further sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder and ordered the sentences to run concurrently.