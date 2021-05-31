Gauteng hospitals left without water as power failure grips Rand Water

Johannesburg – Some Gauteng hospitals were left without water when Rand Water experienced a power failure that affected water supply in many parts of the province.

The power failure was reported on Sunday resulting in reservoirs running low and affecting water supply at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Leratong, Helen Joseph as well as Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health said it remains concerned about the ongoing water disruptions as they negatively impact on service provision at their health facilities.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they had over the past week engaged with various stakeholders, including Joburg Water, Rand Water and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development to try find a lasting solution to the ongoing water supply problem.

“As an interim measure, provision is always made to supply affected facilities with water tankers.

“However, given that health facilities require tons of water to perform various services, and the need for sustained supply of water, the stop gap measure only allows for limited service provision.

Kekana said the management of Rahima Moosa as well as the Helen Joseph had last week attempted to alleviate some of the pressure from the two worst-affected facilities by transferring some of the patients to other hospitals and also performing some of their theatre operations at sister hospitals.

“As of this morning (Monday) parts of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital are without water, with low pressure in some areas while Leratong Hospital water supply has been restored, albeit with low pressure.

“The department wishes to express its gratitude to good Samaritans that continue to work closely with some of the facilities to provide temporary relief.

“We continue to appeal to communities and our patients to bear with us as various government agencies are working to find lasting solutions to the prevailing challenges which are outside our core mandate. This will allow the Gauteng Department of Health to focus on the provision of clinical care to patients,“ Kekana said.

